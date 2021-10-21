Shanna Moakler Shares Statement After Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian’s Engagement

By Capital FM

Shanna Moakler is insisting she hasn’t commented on ex Travis Barker’s engagement to Kourtney Kardashian.

Eagle-eyed fans have been screen-grabbing every update on Shanna Moakler’s Instagram page since her ex-husband Travis Barker got engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.

And after she removed all photos of their kids from her Instagram profile, following their public congratulations to the husband and wife-to-be, Shanna shared a statement insisting she hasn’t actually commented on ‘anything going on in the world

How To Watch The New Kardashians Show Coming To Hulu & Disney Plus

“PSA I haven’t made a comment on anything going on in the world period," she began. "So TY to all my new found psychologist [sic], family therapists, spiritual counselors, momsters and desperate housewives…your unsolicited opinions from trash sites have been noted.

Shanna Moakler shared a statement after ex Travis Barker's engagement to Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Shanna Moakler claims she 'hasn't commented' on 'anything going on in the world'. Picture: Getty

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker were married for four years. Picture: Getty

"Whatever would I do without your fortune cookie wisdom [peace sign emoji]."

It comes after she shared some cryptic messages on social media following Kourtney and Travis’ news.

Shanna took to Instagram Stories, writing in one post: “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.”

Another read: “Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f–k.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged after 10 months together. Picture: Getty

Shanna and Travis were married from 2004 to 2008, they have two children together; Alabama and Landon and Shanna’s daughter Atiana from a previous relationship who Travis maintains a close relationship with.

Days after their kids celebrated with Travis and Kourtney at a family dinner, mum Shanna removed all their pictures from her Instagram account.

In June, she claimed to Page Six she was giving them space “so we can heal and come back together again."

