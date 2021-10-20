Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Deletes Pictures Of Kids Amid Kourtney Kardashian Engagement

By Capital FM

Shanna Moakler appears to have wiped all recent photos of her kids from social media following news of Travis Barker’s engagement to Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has been active on social media following the news that the Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kourtney Kardashian.

Amid the A-list couple’s engagement, Shanna shared two cryptic posts to her Instagram Stories, which fans were convinced was a sly dig at Kravis’ relationship.

Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian's Exes Scott Disick & Shanna Moakler React To Engagement

Now new reports have suggested that the former Miss USA model has wiped all recent traces of her kids, who she shares with Travis, from Instagram.

According to this publication, Shanna and Travis' two children - Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, - are nowhere to be seen near the top of her Instagram feed.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged over the weekend. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Landon congratulated Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Picture: Landon Barker/TikTok

This comes just days after Landon and Alabama celebrated their father’s engagement to the eldest Kardashian sister, joining them for a fancy meal after the proposal.

The teens took to social media to congratulate the lovebirds, dubbing the Kardashian-Jenners their ‘new family’.

“So happy for me and my new family!”, posted Landon.

Meanwhile, Alabama wrote: “So happy for you guys I love u both!”, before tagging the newly-engaged couple in the post.

Alabama posted about her dad's engagement to Kourtney Kardashian. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker were married between 2004-2008. Picture: Alamy

Travis and Shanna were married between 2004 and 2008 and he’s also the stepfather to the model’s daughter Atiana from a previous relationship.

Shanna has thrown shade at Kravis on social media a series of times since they went public with their romance in January and even accused the Kardashians of ‘destroying’ her family.

Alabama and Landon have enjoyed numerous outings with their dad’s now-fiancée in recent months, with the pair joining the couple and Kourtney’s three kids (whom she shares with Scott Disick) on outings.

