Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler has reacted to the Kourtney Kardashian engagement news. Picture: Alamy

Shanna Moakler has taken to social media following the news of her ex-husband Travis Barker’s engagement to Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are officially engaged and now the Blink-182 drummer’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has broken her silence following their engagement.

The 46-year-old, who was married to Travis for four years, took to social media amid the news that her ex popped the question to the KUWTK star.

Shanna took to her Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic quote which read: “TUPAC ONCE SAID: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f***,” alongside a heart emoji.

The former Miss USA winner then shared another post which read: “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance,” with fans convinced she was taking aim at the engagement news.

Fans think Shanna Moakler reacted to the Travis and Kourtney engagement news. Picture: @shannamoakler/Instagram

Fans have been holding out for a reaction from Shanna as well as Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, with whom the Kardashian sister shares three kids.

However, Scott is yet to publicly comment on the news.

Shanna has previously taken to social media to call out Travis and Kourtney’s PDA moments and has thrown shade on the A-list couple.

She and Travis share three kids together - two biological children called Alabama and Landon, while Travis is also the stepfather to Shanna’s daughter Atiana from a previous relationship.

Travis Barker's ex shared a cryptic post on Instagram. Picture: @shannamoakler/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged over the weekend. Picture: @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler were married between 2004-2008. Picture: Alamy

Travis’ engagement to Kourtney will mean he is set to walk down the aisle for the third time.

Meanwhile, this will be the first time Kourtney is getting married.

The internet has been sent into meltdown over the exciting news of the couples’ engagement, including 'congrats' messages from friends, family members and fans.

