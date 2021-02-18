Travis Barker's Ex Wife Likes Post About 'Downgrading' Amid Kourtney Kardashian Relationship

18 February 2021, 14:49

Travis Barker's ex-wife 'likes' comment about him 'downgrading'
Travis Barker's ex-wife 'likes' comment about him 'downgrading'. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @kourtneykardashian

Travis Barker's ex-wife has thrown indirect shade Kourtney Kardashian's way liking a post about him 'downgrading'.

Kourtney Kardashian may have trouble on the horizon after her boyfriend Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler liked a shady Instagram comment about 'downgrading' and we're wondering if there's a new celebrity feud is on the horizon.

How Many Kids Does Travis Barker Have & What Are Their Names?

According to this publication, someone wrote on one of her post's "That broad don't got nothin' on you. Travis downgraded big time".

Shanna, who is a model, actress, and reality television star responded by giving it a big thumb up.

We're not entirely sure how else that could be interpreted... insert major side eye emojis.

Travis and Kourtney have been rumoured to be dating for weeks now, but it was finally confirmed on Kourt's Instagram when she posted a photo of her perfectly manicured hand holding Travis's very tattooed one- no caption needed!

This Insta' official snap could have been the catalyst to Travis's ex wife since 2008 subtle act of shade.

Shanna also 'liked' a tweet back in December 2020 saying 'Travis should have stayed', so it looks like despite their years of separation, she still has the Blink 182 star on her mind.

The pair have two children together, a girl, Alabama Luella Barker who is 15-years-old and a boy, Landon Asher Barker, who is 17!

Atiana De La Hoya, who is 21-years-old is from a previous marriage of Shanna's, however, Travis treats her as his own daughter.

So, it looks like there could be trouble brewing and for a Kardashian relationship, we can't say we're particularly surprised!

Watch this space.

Conversations With Friends will be released in 2022.

Joe Alwyn & Alison Oliver Cast In Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends' TV Adaption

