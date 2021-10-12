A Video Of Kim Kardashian Being Literally Dragged Off Stage Is Sending Fans

12 October 2021, 17:18

Kim Kardashian impressed fans with her SNL hosting stint
Kim Kardashian impressed fans with her SNL hosting stint. Picture: Getty
Kim Kardashian’s SNL stint just keeps on giving.

As you will have seen by now, Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, dragging her famous family and even ex-husband Kanye West.

But a few days on from her hosting stint and a video has emerged of Kim being – physically – dragged herself.

The mum of four was rushed off stage for a costume change ahead of her next sketch after The Bachelorette spoof scene and we’ve honestly been watching the clip on a loop.

Wearing a glamorous, floor-length yellow dress, Kim was helped down from the set by a member of production, who then held hands with the reality TV icon behind her and proceeded to dash backstage.

We’re still wondering how the KUWTK icon didn’t fall flat on the floor?

“LMAO they just like drag her,” one person commented, as another said: “The way she got pulled.”

“Omg you almost flew,” added a third fan.

“When you go from 0 - 100 in 5 sec, [sic]” wrote a fourth.

Ironically, Kim did spend the evening dragging her family, including her ex Kanye, sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and even her mum’s boyfriend Corey Gamble – leaving no member unscathed.

Kim’s sister Khloe and momager Kris even got involved in the sketches, including one where Kim impersonated Kourtney to mock her PDA-filled relationship with Travis Barker.

