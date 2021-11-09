Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Break Silence On Astroworld Tragedy

By Capital FM

Kylie Jenner’s sisters Kendall and Kim Kardashian have spoken out after eight people died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have released statements for the first time after the tragic events at Astroworld left eight people dead.

The music festival took place on Friday and was hosted by Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott, who shared a statement and a video where he vowed to help the families of the victims who died at the concert.

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence After Unknowingly Posting Video Of Astroworld Tragedy

Now Kylie’s sisters, Kim and Kendall, have spoken out for the first time since the incident.

Kim said she was ‘heartbroken’ and ‘in shock’ about the Astroworld tragedy in a series of tweets.

Kim Kardashian said she was 'heartbroken' about the Astroworld tragedy. Picture: KimKardashian/Twitter

Kendall Jenner shared a statement following the events of Astroworld. Picture: @kendalljenner/Instagram

She said: “Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy.

“We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing – as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

Meanwhile, Kendall took to her Instagram Stories to share a statement, writing: “I’m still at a loss for words over the news from Astroworld.

“I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved.”

Kylie Jenner was the first to share a statement following the tragic events at Astroworld. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Eight people lost their lives at Travis Scott's festival, Astroworld. Picture: Getty

Kylie Jenner attended Travis Scott's Astroworld concert with their daughter Stormi, 3. Picture: @kyliejenner/Instagram

“Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time,” she added.

Kylie, who’s pregnant with her second child with Travis, was the first of her sisters to speak out about the incident, sharing a statement on her Instagram Stories, where she also addressed the video at Astroworld that she posted and then deleted.

She cleared up speculation of her knowingly posting clips of the chaos at the festival, saying: “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”

Travis Scott and guest performers including Drake are reportedly being sued by a concert-goer for $1million (£742,000) for negligence, with the fan claiming that the rappers helped to incite the crowd, according to TMZ.

