Pete Davidson And Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor Are In A Long-Distance Relationship

6 April 2021, 13:21

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson are in a long distance relationship
Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson are in a long distance relationship. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor dating is the biggest surprise to come out of 2021 so far.

Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor, 25, and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, 27, are officially in a relationship.

The TV duo reportedly began dating while Phoebe was working in New York – where Pete lives and works – on Younger, with the Daphne Bridgerton actress hanging out in Brooklyn with Pete and posting snaps of her sight-seeing highlights all over Insta.

Bridgerton Announces New Cast Additions For Season 2

But a few weeks on and things are getting serious.

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne in Bridgerton
Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

According to Us Weekly, Phoebe and Pete are making things work long distance, with him in the US and her in the UK.

"Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together," a source said.

“They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work. … They’re not looking to rush things."

After Phoebe spent time in New York, Pete was spotted in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, where Phoebe is staying with her mum, Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, aka Sally Webster.

Pete Davidson is a regular on Saturday Night Live
Pete Davidson is a regular on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

We’re not sure if Pete has met the soap icon, but it’s a meeting we’d love to witness.

Pete of course famously dated – and was engaged to – Ariana Grande back in 2018, but they called things off after a few months.

Meanwhile, Phoebe has kept her private life out of the limelight ever since becoming a household name on Bridgerton.

