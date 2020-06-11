Kim Kardashian Skims: What Are They, How Much Do They Cost And Do Stores Sell Them?
11 June 2020, 12:53
Kim Kardashian has many business ventures which have helped her rack up a whopping multi-million dollar net worth over the years.
In 2019, she launched Skims. But what are they, how much do they cost and do stores sell them?
Let’s take a look…
What are Skims?
Skims describes itself as ‘Kim's answer to shapewear that actually works.’ and says its pieces are ‘designed to smooth, enhance, lift and tone’ and offer ‘a solution for every body’.
The range of shapewear available includes bras, bodysuits, briefs, and more, in nine different shades of nude.
Skims was originally exclusively a shapewear brand, however, it has now branched out into loungewear and accessories.
I shot this myself on photo booth — Coming soon: @SKIMS Summer Mesh — a collection of easy and effortless pieces made for warm weather. Available in 5 colors and in sizes XXS - 4X on Thursday, May 21 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST. Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to receive early access to shop. #ShotByMe
How much do Skims cost?
Prices range from $18 to $98 (£14 to £79).
Are Skims sold in stores?
Skims are only available for purchase in the UK through its website, Skims.com.
So excited to introduce @skims Stretch Satin. A new collection of ultra-luxe intimates available in new tonal shades and in sizes XXS - 4X. The fabric is super stretchy, has a really pretty high sheen to enhance and accentuate your curves in all the right places. The new collection will launch 01.30 at 9AM PST! Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to be the first to shop before it sells out.
When did Skims launch?
Skims launched in 2019.
