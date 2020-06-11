Kim Kardashian Skims: What Are They, How Much Do They Cost And Do Stores Sell Them?

Skims is Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand. Picture: instagram

Kim Kardashian Skims: What are they, how much do they cost and do stores sell them?

Kim Kardashian has many business ventures which have helped her rack up a whopping multi-million dollar net worth over the years.

In 2019, she launched Skims. But what are they, how much do they cost and do stores sell them?

Kim Kardashian launched her shapewear brand, Skims, in 2019. Picture: PA images

Let’s take a look…

What are Skims?

Skims describes itself as ‘Kim's answer to shapewear that actually works.’ and says its pieces are ‘designed to smooth, enhance, lift and tone’ and offer ‘a solution for every body’.

The range of shapewear available includes bras, bodysuits, briefs, and more, in nine different shades of nude.

Skims was originally exclusively a shapewear brand, however, it has now branched out into loungewear and accessories.

How much do Skims cost?

Prices range from $18 to $98 (£14 to £79).

Are Skims sold in stores?

Skims are only available for purchase in the UK through its website, Skims.com.

When did Skims launch?

Skims launched in 2019.

