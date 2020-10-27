Why Did Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Split?

27 October 2020, 16:08

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split and called off their engagement in 2018. But what was the reason behind their break-up?
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split and called off their engagement in 2018. But what was the reason behind their break-up? Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Why did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split? What was the reason for their break-up?

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson enjoyed a whirlwind relationship in 2018 and even got engaged. However, it wasn’t meant to be and Ari ended up telling the comedian ‘Thank U, Next’ after admitting in her Vogue interview that the romance was ‘unrealistic’.

The ‘Positions’ singer has now moved on from her ex-boyfriend and in a new relationship with Dalton Gomez. However, fans are wondering if she will open up about her romance with Pete on her upcoming sixth studio album.

Ariana Grande Confirms Fan-Favourite 'Nasty' Will Be Released On Upcoming Sixth Album

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson had a whirlwind romance in 2018. But why did they split? What was the reason?
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson had a whirlwind romance in 2018. But why did they split? What was the reason? Picture: PA images

But why did they split? What was the reason behind their break-up? Let’s take a look…

Why did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split? What was the reason for their break-up?

Opening up in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Pete revealed he knew their relationship was over when the tragic news broke that Ariana’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, had died.

He said: “I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here.’

“I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here.’

“I pretty much knew it was around over after that.

“That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that s**t is like.

“All I do know is that she really loved the s**t out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything.

"That was f****d up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends.”

