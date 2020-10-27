What Did Ariana Grande Say About Pete Davidson In Vogue?

Ariana Grande opened up about her split from Pete Davidson to Vogue. But what did she say? Picture: PA images

What did Ariana Grande say about Pete Davidson in Vogue? Let’s take a look…

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson had a relationship in 2018 and were even engaged. However, Pete became Ari’s ex-boyfriend less than five months later and the split inspired her fifth studio album ‘Thank U, Next’.

The ‘Positions’ singer, who is now gearing up for the release of her sixth album, and in a relationship with Dalton Gomez, opened up about the split in a Vogue interview in 2019. But what did she say?

Ariana Grande said her relationship with Pete Davidson was 'unrealistic' and a 'distraction'. Picture: instagram

Ariana said she met Pete when her friends convinced her to spend the summer in New York, shortly after breaking up with Mac Miller.

Although she insisted she ‘loved him’ she described their relationship as ‘frivolous’ and ‘insane’ and admitted that she ‘didn’t know him,’ despite agreeing to marry him.

She told the publication: “My friends were like, ‘Come! We’re gonna have a fun summer.’ And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction.

“It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him.

“I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

Pete through shade back at Ariana’s comments during his Netflix stand-up special, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.

He said: “She has her songs and stuff and this is what I have.

"You're like, 'Pete, this isn't fair. You're airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that?

“Where did she say this stuff? To her friends in the confidence of her own home? No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine. Can you imagine if I did that?

"My career would be over tomorrow if I spray painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s******g on my ex."

