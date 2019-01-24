Thank U, Next Album: Ariana Grande's NASA Rumoured To Be About Ex Pete Davidson

24 January 2019, 11:01

Ariana Grande's track NASA rumoured to be about ex Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande's track NASA rumoured to be about ex Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande released her track list for 'thank u, next' and one track in particular, 'NASA' is rumoured to be about her recent ex, Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande surprised us all by releasing a track list, release date and cover art for 'thank u, next', which FYI will drop on February 8th if you haven't yet pencilled it into your diaries, and fans think one track in particular, titled 'NASA' is about her ex Pete Davidson.

Harry Styles Just Followed Ariana Grande On Instagram And Fans Think It’s A Hint At A Collab

The theory has sprang from when Ari and Pete attended the 2018 MTV Music Awards together back in August and Pete wore a baby pink NASA jumper.

Pete Davidson wore a NASA jumper at the 2018 MTV Music Awards with Ariana Grande
Pete Davidson wore a NASA jumper at the 2018 MTV Music Awards with Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty

However, it could actually have nothing to do with her former SNL fiancé as the star is a genuinely huge fan of the American space agency NASA even had her whole life made when she was tweeted by them back in 2014.

NASA replied to the 25-year-old saying they're her favourite Instagram account, saying: "We're glad you like our Instagram. We hope the images are inspiring & education about the world and universe around."

Ariana Grande says her favourite Instagram account is NASA
Ariana Grande says her favourite Instagram account is NASA. Picture: Twitter

She could be hinting that the song is solely space themed and not about her whirlwind romance with Pete with her latest tweet spree @'ing NASA to let them know she misses them.

Ariana Grande reminisces about when NASA tweeted her
Ariana Grande reminisces about when NASA tweeted her. Picture: Twitter

Other tracks that will feature on the album include 'bloodline', 'ghostin', 'make-up' (which she has hinted could be to do with Rihanna) and 'needy' and the star's been hinting that these songs will also touch on the break down of her six month long relationship with Pete, so watch this space.

View this post on Instagram

feb 8

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande's new album 'thank u, next' is going to be savage

Ariana Grande's Album Is Going To Be Savage According To Her Recent Tweets
Ariana Grande's album track list features a song asking someone to break up with their girlfriend

Who Is Ariana Grande's 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored' Album Track About?
Harry Styles just followed Ariana Grande

Harry Styles Just Followed Ariana Grande On Instagram And Fans Think It’s A Hint At A Collab
Ariana Grande has always been a cutie.

Ariana Grande Shares Adorable Throwback Photo With ‘7 Rings’ Lyrics
Ariana Grande teases new album pre-order and release date

Ariana Grande's New Album Thank U, Next: Release Date, Tracklist & Pre-Order
Ariana Grande has been called out for her 'racist' lyrics.

Ariana Grande Apologises After Fans Called Her Out For ‘Racist’ Weave Lyrics In ‘7 Rings’

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande teases Rihanna in upcoming track 'Make-up'

Ariana Grande's Just Hinted Her Next Track 'Make-Up' Is Inspired By Rihanna

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!