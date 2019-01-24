Thank U, Next Album: Ariana Grande's NASA Rumoured To Be About Ex Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande's track NASA rumoured to be about ex Pete Davidson. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande released her track list for 'thank u, next' and one track in particular, 'NASA' is rumoured to be about her recent ex, Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande surprised us all by releasing a track list, release date and cover art for 'thank u, next', which FYI will drop on February 8th if you haven't yet pencilled it into your diaries, and fans think one track in particular, titled 'NASA' is about her ex Pete Davidson.

The theory has sprang from when Ari and Pete attended the 2018 MTV Music Awards together back in August and Pete wore a baby pink NASA jumper.

Pete Davidson wore a NASA jumper at the 2018 MTV Music Awards with Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty

However, it could actually have nothing to do with her former SNL fiancé as the star is a genuinely huge fan of the American space agency NASA even had her whole life made when she was tweeted by them back in 2014.

NASA replied to the 25-year-old saying they're her favourite Instagram account, saying: "We're glad you like our Instagram. We hope the images are inspiring & education about the world and universe around."

Ariana Grande says her favourite Instagram account is NASA. Picture: Twitter

🌌 “@isaacboots: "Did u hear @nasa tweeted me? My life is complete. I love space." - Ariana” — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 10, 2014

She could be hinting that the song is solely space themed and not about her whirlwind romance with Pete with her latest tweet spree @'ing NASA to let them know she misses them.

Ariana Grande reminisces about when NASA tweeted her. Picture: Twitter

Other tracks that will feature on the album include 'bloodline', 'ghostin', 'make-up' (which she has hinted could be to do with Rihanna) and 'needy' and the star's been hinting that these songs will also touch on the break down of her six month long relationship with Pete, so watch this space.

