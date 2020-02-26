Pete Davidson Shades Ariana Grande In Comedy Netflix Show

Pete Davidson's latest stand up comedy special on Netflix sees the comic throwing shade at his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson has spoken about his ex, Ariana Grande, in his Netflix stand up special, saying she's 'fair game' after making 'thank u, next' and name checking the comedian following their split in October 2018.

The SNL comedian's 'Alive From New York' dropped onto the streaming site, and no topic was off the table, including his very public engagement and split from the '7 Rings' singer.

Pete said: "My career would be over tomorrow if I spray painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started sh****** on my ex."

The 'breathin' singer graced the front cover of Vogue in July 2019 where she opened up about her short-lived relationship with Pete, who she met whilst appearing on Saturday Night Live, of which he is a cast member.

Ariana told the publication: "I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn't know him."

Pete also spoke about their relationship in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, where he admitted he 'knew' they were over upon the tragic news of Ariana's ex, Mac Miller, passing away broke in September 2018, commenting on how much she loved him.

