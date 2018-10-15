Ariana Grande Ex-Boyfriends From Big Sean And Mac Miller, To Pete Davidson Split
15 October 2018, 17:33
Ariana Grande has dated famous faces from Big Sean to recent ex Pete Davidson. Find out all of Ariana's ex boyfriends here.
At just 25-years-old, Ariana Grande is one of the biggest stars on the planet and it recently emerged that her and recent fiancé Pete Davidson have split just a couple of months after getting engaged.
Ariana has had some pretty famous boyfriend's during her time in the spotlight and they have also been famous faces! Let's take a dive into the relationship past of Ariana Grande, from her two year romance with Mac Miller, to her recent engagement to Pete.
Ariana and Jai Brooks
Picture: Tumblr
Back at the beginning of Ariana's singing career in 2012, she started a long distance relationship with Australian YouTuber Jai Brooks- who started a competition with his brother to see who could get her attention, which the singer's mum spotted and told Ariana to message him!
They dated for about a year, flying back and forth to surprise each other, but it all ended when he publicly accused the singer of cheating on him with The Wanted singer Nathan Sykes- who she had a song with called 'Almost Is Never Enough', something she has strongly denied, claiming Jai simply wanted 'his fifteen minutes of fame'.
They also briefly broke up when Jai surprised Ariana on the set of her music video with Mac Miller (where they spent the entire video kissing), which is slightly awks as they continued on to have a two year relationship *side eyes*.
Ariana and Big Sean
Picture: Getty
He is currently dating 'Post' To Be' singer Jhene Aiko, who is pictured here at the 2015 Grammy's alongside Ariana. Awks.
Picture: Getty
Ariana and Mac Miller
Picture: Getty
#ThankYouMac for making her Happy. @MacMiller @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/azmH7DChHR— ɐɔıssǝɾ (@greedyjessi) May 10, 2018
Ariana and Pete Davidson