Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Are Officially Married

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are married. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande and boyfriend – now husband – Dalton Gomez secretly married this weekend!

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially husband and wife after getting married over the weekend.

‘Thank U, Next’ hitmaker Ariana and her property broker boyfriend Dalton tied the knot in LA six months after he proposed.

TMZ reported the couple got married at Ari’s home in Montecito with less than 20 guests, including family members from both sides.

Dalton Gomez proposed to Ariana Grande in December. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

It was rumoured for months they were planning an intimate ceremony, and it sounds like that’s exactly what went ahead.

The publication adds there was “no real ceremony” and they said their vows in an “informal way just for them.”

Ariana and Dalton got engaged just before Christmas after almost a year together.

Dalton Gomez moved in with Ariana Grande at the start of the worldwide lockdown. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande reportedly had an intimate wedding. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The couple got serious fast after meeting through friends, when Dalton moved in with Ari at the start of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

The 27-year-old took a few months off to spend some downtime with her new beau, before setting up a studio in her house to make the now-iconic 'Positions' album.

The track list of 'Positions' was clearly inspired by their relationship, and she penned songs such as 'pov' and 'Just Like Magic'.

