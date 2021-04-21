Ariana Grande’s Fiancée Dalton Gomez Shares Rare Insight Into Relationship In Unseen Photo

Dalton Gomez shared a sweet, rare picture with Ariana Grande. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

Dalton Gomez has shared a never-before-seen picture of him with his fiancée, Ariana Grande.

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have kept their relationship very low-key since they first started dating at the beginning of 2020.

The ‘Sweetener' songstress, who was recently announced as the new coach on The Voice, has shared a handful of snaps with her beau since they got engaged in December, with each pic as adorable as the last!

However, some eagle-eyed fans have unearthed Dalton’s rare glimpse into their romance, which has left fans with a very warm heart.

The luxury real estate agent changed his profile picture on Instagram to an unseen picture of him and Ari, and we can’t get over how cute they are!

Dalton Gomez changed his Instagram profile picture to a snap with Ariana Grande. Picture: Dalton Gomez/Instagram

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are reportedly getting married this summer. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

The black and white snap shows Dalton embracing the 27-year-old singer in a tight hug while smiling, while his fiancée throws up the peace sign and sticks her tongue out, in true Ari style.

Fans rushed to Twitter to comment on the rare picture of the pair, with one penning: “OMG this is so cute . I’m so happy that Ariana is happy with Dalton.”

“Stop they are literally the cutest omg,” shared another.

A third dubbed them the “cutest couple in the world”, and tbh, we agree.

Dalton Gomez proposed to Ariana Grande in December 2020. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

OMG this is so cute . I’m so happy that Ariana is happy with Dalton pic.twitter.com/QZcuaSDVop — Ariana Grande Update 🦋 (@ArianatorFallen) April 19, 2021

Ariana Grande has been in a relationship with Dalton Gomez since the start of 2020. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

The pair are allegedly set to get married this summer, according to US Weekly.

The couple is said to want “a small intimate affair” and they're allegedly looking to wed in California.

Their plans aren’t set in stone just yet as it’s dependent on the current coronavirus pandemic, with the publication adding that Ari will only walk down the aisle “when it’s safe”.

