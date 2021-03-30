Ariana Grande Replaces Nick Jonas As New Judge On The Voice US

Ariana Grande will be one of the judges for season 21 of The Voice. Picture: PA/Getty

Ariana Grande has revealed she is the new judge on the US version of The Voice and will be replacing Nick Jonas.

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande has been announced as the brand-new judge for The Voice US and fans are super excited!

The ‘Rain On Me’ songstress will be replacing Nick Jonas as the fourth coach on the talent show.

Ariana Grande’s Vocals Will Feature On Demi Lovato’s New Song

She will be joining John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton on the judging panel for the next season of the popular talent series.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, she posted a photo of her in a stunning leopard print outfit and matching shoes, whilst posing by the popular judges’ red seat.

Ariana Grande will be the newest coach on The Voice team. Picture: PA

She penned: “Surprise !!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice! [sic].

“[heart emoji] @nickjonas we will miss you.”

The channel which airs The Voice US, NBC, shared the same photo and welcomed Ari to the team in a sweet post.

Playing on the lyrics of ‘Thank U, Next’, they wrote: “Our new Coach’s name is Ari and we’re so good with that [heart emoji],” and fans cannot wait!

Fans rushed to congratulate Ariana Grande. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande will be replacing Nick Jonas as a judge on The Voice. Picture: Instagram

Naturally, fans rushed to the comments to show their support and congratulate Ari, with one writing: “FINALLY A REASON TO WATCH THE VOICE.”

“Ok I wanna know how to sing now [sic],” joked another.

“We love u! [heart emoji] can’t wait to see you on our screens, we’re so proud of you as always [sic],” shared a third fan.

Congrats, Ari!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital