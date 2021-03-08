Ariana Grande’s Vocals Will Feature On Demi Lovato’s New Song

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have recorded a song together. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande has loaned her angelic vocals to pal Demi Lovato’s new song and we wish we had friends with voices like this to borrow from.

By Kathryn Knight

Demi Lovato has borrowed Ariana Grande’s vocals for an upcoming song, sharing the unrecognisable high notes on Instagram before Demi pretty much confirmed the collab.

In the clip Ari’s unmistakable harmonies play for a few short seconds and we already can’t wait to hear the full track.

“Backgrounds on a song for a friend,” she captioned it.

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have wanted to work together for years. Picture: Getty

Demi basically confirmed it was for her by sharing the post and adding a bunch of side-eye emojis to it.

Ari and Demi are under the same management, Scooter Braun, and fans are loving the fact they’ve teamed up, calling it ‘Dariana’.

The collab has been a long time coming!

“Demi lovato's new album having a collab with ariana grande? wow, i can tell that album slaps already [sic],” one person commented on Twitter.

Ariana Grande doing some background vocals for a new Demi Lovato song ????????👀👀 gimmeee pic.twitter.com/Ky1dmHJuIq — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) March 7, 2021

ARIANA GRANDE AND DEMI LOVATO SHUT UP — ness loves ang ♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@povinyl) March 7, 2021

demi and ariana finally found the perfect song, I’m so excited pic.twitter.com/YgQvuzEUFg — hani (@demiaintsorry) March 7, 2021

Another tweeted: “today is a great day for demi & ariana fans DARIANA IS COMING.”

Demi has been wanting an Ari collab for years, with one fan resurfacing an interview where she said: “Finding the right song for two girls to sing is really difficult, so it hasn’t come together yet.”

We’re so glad they finally found one!

