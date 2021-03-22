Demi Lovato 'Dancing With The Devil' Documentary Release Date & How To Watch On YouTube

How can I watch Demi Lovato's 'Dancing With The Devil' documentary? Picture: Demi Lovato YouTube

Here's how you can watch Demi Lovato's tell-all documentary Dancing With The Devil all about her almost fatal drug overdose in 2018 in the UK.

Demi Lovato's documentary Dancing With The Devil will reveal everything about the singer's near fatal drug overdose in 2018 and will be available to watch on YouTube.

So here's how to view it in the UK on the streaming site's subscription channel and what date it comes out.

The 28-year-old has been open about her struggles with mental health and addiction for years and the trailer shows some of the traumatising details about what she has been through that saw her extremely close to death in 2018.

What Happened To Demi Lovato In 2018? The Singer Addresses Overdose In ‘Dancing With The Devil’ Documentary

This is not Demi's first documentary, with her 2017 film Simply Complicated looking honestly at her struggles with previous drug use, her relationships, and her struggles with body image and mental health.

However, since 2017, the singer has been through even more and this is her way of chronicling everything she has endured.

How to watch Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil in the UK

Demi's four-part documentary will be released exclusively on YouTube and will be free to access.

YouTube has a premium service, which is home to many other artist's documentaries including BTS and Justin Bieber.

However, Demi's will be streamed on their normal site, which is where her previous documentary is also available to view now.

It is called Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated.

Demi Lovato's four part documentary will air on YouTube Premium. Picture: Youtube

When is Demi Lovato's Dancing With The Devil released in the UK?

You will be able to watch the docu-series from March 23rd 2021, which is when the first episode will air.

The four parts of the documentary will be released across four weeks on the same day.

March 23rd is a Tuesday.

