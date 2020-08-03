Demi Lovato And Boyfriend Max Ehrich’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich. Picture: Getty / Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato is engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich – here’s what we know about the couple, from when they met to their wedding plans.

Demi Lovato got engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich in July, after meeting just five months before.

Despite the whirlwind engagement, the couple have made it very clear they’re super loved up and are said to be planning their wedding already.

Demi Lovato Shares Intimate Never-Before-Seen Proposal Pictures Following Engagement To Max Ehrich

But how did Demi and Max meet, how long have they been together and when will they get married? Here’s a complete relationship timeline.

When is Demi Lovato’s wedding to Max Ehrich?

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich got engaged after five months together. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi is apparently ‘not in any rush’ to get married, after Max’s surprise proposal but isn’t ‘wasting any time getting started’ according to Hollywoodlife.

“Demi is so excited to get married, she’s got all the wedding magazines and she’s having so much fun pulling ideas,” the insider said.

Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich

Max surprised Demi by popping the question during a trip to the beach at sunset, with the couple confirming the news on 23 July.

The actor got down on one knee while a friend hid behind the rocks to capture every moment on camera.

How long have Demi and Max been together?

Demi and Max started dating in March 2020, staying in quarantine together throughout the start of the pandemic.

It’s not yet know how they first met but fans noticed the couple liking each other’s Instagram posts before they confirmed their relationship.

When did Demi and Max go instagram official?

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich made their relationship Instagram official in May. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato’s rumored boyfriend Max Ehrich was on IG Live and Demi Lovato accidentally popped in. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NXZhoztwwb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2020

Fans first saw Demi in Max’s Instagram Live, when she approached her boyfriend unaware he was doing a live video to hundreds of people.

However, they officially confirmed their relationship in May, with adorable photos of them kissing and dancing to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's song 'Stuck Wit U'.

