Demi Lovato And Boyfriend Max Ehrich’s Complete Relationship Timeline

3 August 2020, 15:16

Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich
Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich. Picture: Getty / Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato is engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich – here’s what we know about the couple, from when they met to their wedding plans.

Demi Lovato got engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich in July, after meeting just five months before.

Despite the whirlwind engagement, the couple have made it very clear they’re super loved up and are said to be planning their wedding already.

Demi Lovato Shares Intimate Never-Before-Seen Proposal Pictures Following Engagement To Max Ehrich

But how did Demi and Max meet, how long have they been together and when will they get married? Here’s a complete relationship timeline.

When is Demi Lovato’s wedding to Max Ehrich?

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich got engaged after five months together
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich got engaged after five months together. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi is apparently ‘not in any rush’ to get married, after Max’s surprise proposal but isn’t ‘wasting any time getting started’ according to Hollywoodlife.

“Demi is so excited to get married, she’s got all the wedding magazines and she’s having so much fun pulling ideas,” the insider said.

Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich

Max surprised Demi by popping the question during a trip to the beach at sunset, with the couple confirming the news on 23 July.

The actor got down on one knee while a friend hid behind the rocks to capture every moment on camera.

How long have Demi and Max been together?

Demi and Max started dating in March 2020, staying in quarantine together throughout the start of the pandemic.

It’s not yet know how they first met but fans noticed the couple liking each other’s Instagram posts before they confirmed their relationship.

When did Demi and Max go instagram official?

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich made their relationship Instagram official in May
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich made their relationship Instagram official in May. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Fans first saw Demi in Max’s Instagram Live, when she approached her boyfriend unaware he was doing a live video to hundreds of people.

However, they officially confirmed their relationship in May, with adorable photos of them kissing and dancing to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's song 'Stuck Wit U'.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley

Who Is Amelia Woolley, Niall Horan’s New Girlfriend? 6 Things You Need To Know

Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley were pictured on a date for the first time

Niall Horan And Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Pictured On Romantic Dinner Date For The First Time
Dylan Sprouse stars in the new Netflix film Banana Split

Netflix’s Banana Split With Dylan Sprouse: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And Plot Revealed

'Work It' will drop on Netflix this month! But what date?

When Is ‘Work It’ Released? Date Of Netflix Film Starring Sabrina Carpenter Revealed

TV & Film

The agents on Selling Sunset only make money through commission

How Much Do Selling Sunset Agents Make Working At The Oppenheim Group?

TV & Film

BTS send fans into meltdown announcing comeback with 'Dynamite'

BTS's Comeback Countdown Is On With English Track 'Dynamite' & Fans Are So Ready

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters