Demi Lovato will drop her album 'Dancing With The Devil' in April. Picture: Instagram/AlbumArtwork

Demi Lovato announced she’s releasing her seventh album, ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’ very soon, but when is the release date and who will she collaborate with? Here’s everything you need to know.

Demi Lovato has announced she’s finally set to drop her highly-anticipated seventh album and fans can’t wait!

Already having teased collaborations with some big names, the 28-year-old has now also revealed her album title, as well as a few things we can expect from her upcoming project.

Her album will crossover with her four-part YouTube documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which will see the star detailing the long-term effects she suffered following her 2018 overdose as she opens up about that time in her life.

So, what is the title of Demi’s seventh album? Who will feature as collabs and when will it be released?

Let’s take a look…

Fans have been looking forward to Demi Lovato's new album for years. Picture: Instagram

What is the title of Demi Lovato’s seventh album?

The ‘Anyone’ star took to Instagram to announce her seventh album will be called ‘Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’.

She also revealed the stunning artwork for the album, featuring Demi with butterfly wings as well as a few butterflies across the cover.

When will Demi Lovato’s new album ‘Dancing With The Devil’ be released?

The former Disney star’s new album is due to be released on April 2, which means we can expect to hear her new bops very soon!

What’s the tracklist for Demi Lovato’s ‘Dancing With The Devil’ album?

So far, Demi hasn’t confirmed the tracklist for her upcoming project.

However, she recently released her brand new track, ‘What Other People Say’ featuring Sam Fischer, which we’re sure will feature on ‘Dancing With The Devil’ as Demi has boasted her new music era.

Who will Demi Lovato collaborate with on ‘Dancing With The Devil’?

Demi has been teasing some of the collabs for her new album and honestly, we cannot wait!

She pretty much recently confirmed that Ariana Grande will feature on her album after Ari shared a few seconds of her angelic vocals, teasing that they were “backgrounds on a song for a friend”.

It wasn’t long before Demi re-shared it herself, penning a bunch of side-eye emojis alongside it, and gave us the Dariana dream we’ve all been waiting for!

Ariana Grande doing some background vocals for a new Demi Lovato song ????????👀👀 gimmeee pic.twitter.com/Ky1dmHJuIq — Rachael Ellenbogen (@TheRachaelE) March 7, 2021

So, along with Ari and the aforementioned track with Sam Fischer, who else can we expect to hear on Demi's new album?

Demi shared a literal few seconds of two more songs from her upcoming album, with just the beat of the tracks she has in the works with other artists.

One of her collabs will be with her good friend Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah, while the other will be with the very popular rapper, Saweetie.

It’s fair to say all of the emojis and exclamation marks in the comments of Demi’s recent posts just prove much fans can’t wait to hear this album!

