Who Is Demi Lovato’s Boyfriend Max Ehrich? Actor’s Age & Net Worth Revealed

Max Ehrich is Demi Lovato's boyfriend! Picture: instagram

Demi Lovato confirmed she was dating Max Ehrich earlier this year and the 'I'm Ready' singer - who has a new YouTube docuseries on the way - is happier than ever.

She’s been sharing loved-up selfies with him on social media and has praised him for making her feel ‘unconditionally loved and accepted’.

Demi Lovato Introduced 'Very Important' Boyfriend Mac Ehrich To Sam Smith

But who is he? What’s his age and net worth? Let’s take a look…

Who is Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Max Ehrich?

Max Ehrich is an American actor.

What is Max Ehrich’s age? How old is he?

He is 29 years old.

What is Max Ehrich’s net worth?

His estimated net worth is $2million.

What has Max Ehrich acted in?

He is best known for his roles as Fenmore Baldwin in The Young and the Restless, Hunter Man in Under the Dome, and Freddie Ridge in The Path.

Currently, he’s starring in American Princess.

