Who Is Demi Lovato’s Boyfriend Max Ehrich? Actor’s Age & Net Worth Revealed

8 July 2020, 16:40

Max Ehrich is Demi Lovato's boyfriend!
Who is Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Max Ehrich? What's his age and net worth?

Demi Lovato confirmed she was dating Max Ehrich earlier this year and the 'I'm Ready' singer - who has a new YouTube docuseries on the way - is happier than ever.

She’s been sharing loved-up selfies with him on social media and has praised him for making her feel ‘unconditionally loved and accepted’.

Demi Lovato Introduced 'Very Important' Boyfriend Mac Ehrich To Sam Smith

Max Ehrich is an American actor and he's currently dating Demi Lovato.
But who is he? What’s his age and net worth? Let’s take a look…

Who is Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Max Ehrich?

Max Ehrich is an American actor.

What is Max Ehrich’s age? How old is he?

He is 29 years old.

mi amor

What is Max Ehrich’s net worth?

His estimated net worth is $2million.

What has Max Ehrich acted in?

He is best known for his roles as Fenmore Baldwin in The Young and the Restless, Hunter Man in Under the Dome, and Freddie Ridge in The Path.

Currently, he’s starring in American Princess.

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos