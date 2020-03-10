Sam Smith & Demi Lovato's Collaboration 'I'm Ready' Set To Be Released

Demi Lovato and Sam Smith pictured together. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato are rumoured to have recorded a new song titled 'I'm Ready' and it's set to be released this month.

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato look ready to release a collaboration together this month, titled 'I'm Ready'.

Demi's manager Scooter Braun retweeted a post that seemed to confirm the new song is coming on March 27th.

> Sam Smith Fears They Will Be Misgendered ‘Until The Day They Die’

There have been rumours for some time that the singers were teaming up on new music.

Sam organised a pop-up store to mark the launch of their latest single 'To Die For', which featured a load of mannequins.

Fans spotted that one of the mannequins had Demi's name on it, though Sam didn't confirm nor deny the speculation.

Demi was also listed as a writer on track 11 of Sam's new album - also titled 'To Die For' and set to be released on May 1st.

It will be the first time that Demi and Sam have worked together, though the pair have spoken in the past about each other.

Demi dropped her new single 'I Love Me' last Friday with an incredible music video too that references her career to-date.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News