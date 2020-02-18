Sam Smith Fears They Will Be Misgendered ‘Until The Day They Die’

18 February 2020, 13:14

Sam Smith has been very open about their identity struggles.
Sam Smith has been very open about their identity struggles. Picture: Instagram

Sam Smith worries they will be misgendered forever.

Sam Smith has revealed they fear they will be misgendered ‘until the day they die’.

The 27-year-old, who came out as non-binary in 2019, said they understand fans will get their pronouns wrong at first as it ‘takes time’.

Sam Smith Posts Incredible Message About Body Positivity Admitting 'Everyday's A Struggle'

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, they said: “What’s hard is people changing their vocabulary; that’s very, very difficult. It takes time.

“Everyone messes up. I’m going to be misgendered to the day I die.”

They added: “This is going to take a long, long time for people to not use gender in their vocabulary.”

Sam has been opening up about the pressures they’ve faced as a person in the public eye struggling with their true identity a lot recently.

During their acceptance speech for the Person Of The Year accolade at the 2019 Attitude Awards, they said: "When I made my first album I was a nobody and I felt free to be whoever, and express, however, I wanted, but that follow-up album was different.”

They added: “I felt a deep and heavy pressure that I didn't want to disappoint my fans, my record label, my family. But most importantly myself.

"As each day went on, my suits felt more like straitjackets and my head started to feel more and more like a prison."

