Sam Smith Wants To Be Referred To As ‘They’ Instead Of ‘He’

13 September 2019, 11:59 | Updated: 13 September 2019, 12:54

Sam Smith came out as non-binary earlier this year.
Sam Smith came out as non-binary earlier this year. Picture: instagram

Sam Smith wants to be called ‘they’ instead of ‘he’ or ‘she’.

Sam Smith wants to be referred to as ‘they’ instead of ‘he' or ‘she’.

The singer, who came out as non-binary earlier this year, reportedly thought ‘long and hard’ about the decision and has put out a request to all of his friends and family.

WATCH: Sam Smith Offers Dua Lipa Advice For Her James Bond Theme Song

A source told a tabloid: “This is a decision Sam has thought long and hard about, including doing a lot of reading on up it.

“[They know] that it will take some people longer than others to fully get it.

“First the request is going out to mates and then it will be passed on to the music industry too.

“It’s an exciting and groundbreaking time for [them].”

Earlier this year, they revealed they ‘feel like a woman’ sometimes and that they even considered undergoing a sex change at one point.

Sam also said they used to resent being ‘feminine in many ways’ but now they ‘flow somewhere between male and female’.

Sam said: “I've always had a little bit of a war within my body and my mind.

"I do think like a woman sometimes, in my head. Sometimes I've questioned, 'Do I want a sex change?’ It’s something I still think about, like ‘Do I want to?’”

The ‘Dancing With A Stranger’ singer said listening to conversations about non-binary made them release that was how they wanted to be identified.

"I'm not male or female, I think I flow somewhere in between. It's all on the spectrum,” Sam added.

“I think the same with sexuality.”

Sam Smith has opened up about his gender identity in a candid interview

Sam Smith Reveals He's Non-Binary: ‘I’m Not Male Or Female’ – As He Openly Discusses Body Confidence Issues In Candid Interview

