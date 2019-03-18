Sam Smith Reveals He's Non-Binary: ‘I’m Not Male Or Female’ – As He Openly Discusses Body Confidence Issues In Candid Interview

Sam Smith has opened up about his gender identity in a candid interview. Picture: Getty

Sam Smith has come out as non-binary, explaining he neither associates himself as male nor female.

Sam Smith said he “feels like a woman sometimes” and has considered undergoing a sex change, but doesn't see himself as either male or female.

Speaking to actress Jameela Jamil, Sam said he used to resent being “feminine in many ways” but describes himself now as a “flow somewhere between male and female”.

WATCH: Sam Smith Offers Dua Lipa His Advice For Her James Bond Theme Song

He said in the interview: “I've always had a little bit of a war within my body and my mind.”

Sam added: "I do think like a woman sometimes, in my head. Sometimes I've questioned, 'Do I want a sex change?’ It’s something I still think about, like ‘Do I want to?’”

The ‘Dancing With A Stranger’ singer said listening to conversations about non-binary made him release that was how he identified.

"I'm not male or female, I think I flow somewhere in between. It's all on the spectrum,” Sam added. “I think the same with sexuality.”

Sam also revealed he had liposuction at the age of 12 to remove the excess weight around his chest, something which doctors told him was because he had excess oestrogen.

He continued: “I was getting obsessed with sending pictures of Tom Hardy to my personal trainer saying ‘I want to look like that’, but I won’t lever look like that because there’s a bit of a woman in me that won’t allow my body to move like that.

“I put on weight in places women put on weight, and that spin-balled everything. That’s me looking at myself thinking 'I’m not a man, I’m not a woman, I’m just me’.”

Sam’s candid interview has been flooded with praise from people, admiring his wisdom and honesty.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Sam Smith News