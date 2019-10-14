Sam Smith Says Their Head 'Felt Like A Prison' Before Coming Out As Non-Binary

14 October 2019, 11:10 | Updated: 14 October 2019, 11:32

Sam Smith is living their best life.
Sam Smith is living their best life. Picture: instagram

Sam Smith has opened up about how their head felt ‘like a prison’ before coming out as non-binary.

Sam Smith has revealed how they struggled with identity issues at the beginning of their career.

The singer, who was honoured with the Person Of The Year accolade at the 2019 Attitude Awards, has opened up about the pressures they’ve faced as a person in the public eye struggling with their true identity.

Piers Morgan Says Sam Smith Is To Blame As The Brit Awards Plan To Scrap Gender Categories

Sam said: "When I made my first album I was a nobody and I felt free to be whoever, and express however, I wanted, but that follow-up album was different.”

Sam's follow-up album was titled 'The Thrill Of It All' and featured hit singles 'Too Good At Goodbyes' and 'One Last Song'.

Sam added: “I felt a deep and heavy pressure that I didn't want to disappoint my fans, my record label, my family. But most importantly myself.

"As each day went on, my suits felt more like straitjackets and my head started to feel more and more like a prison."

In September, Sam revealed they were changing pronouns to ‘they/them’ and said doing so has made them ‘more confident and happy’.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity And Music News

Sam Smith News

See more Sam Smith News

Sam Smith won big at The Attitude Awards.

Sam Smith Wins Person Of The Year At The Attitude Awards, Weeks After Changing Pronouns To 'They'

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles gave evidence from behind a screen.

Harry Styles Appears In Court As Homeless Man Accused Of Stalking Him Goes On Trial
Sulli was found dead at 25 years old

K-Pop Star Sulli Found Dead At Her Home Aged 25

News

Taylor Swift's achievement banner at the Staples Centre is being taken down

Taylor Swift’s Staples Centre Banner Is Being Covered Up Over Ice Hockey Team's ‘Curse’ Fears

Taylor Swift

Justin Bieber's trying to sell his and Hailey's Beverly Hills home on Instagram

Justin Bieber's Trying To Sell His Beverly Hills Mansion On Instagram

Justin Bieber

Dua Lipa's #DL2 album is in due to be released soon

Dua Lipa's New Album: Everything We Know Including Release Date, Collaborations, Tracklist & Title
Lily Allen and David Harbour are dating

Lily Allen And David Harbour Confirm They’re Dating As They’re Pictured Kissing During Stroll Around NYC