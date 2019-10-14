Sam Smith Says Their Head 'Felt Like A Prison' Before Coming Out As Non-Binary

Sam Smith is living their best life. Picture: instagram

Sam Smith has opened up about how their head felt ‘like a prison’ before coming out as non-binary.

Sam Smith has revealed how they struggled with identity issues at the beginning of their career.

The singer, who was honoured with the Person Of The Year accolade at the 2019 Attitude Awards, has opened up about the pressures they’ve faced as a person in the public eye struggling with their true identity.

Sam said: "When I made my first album I was a nobody and I felt free to be whoever, and express however, I wanted, but that follow-up album was different.”

Sam's follow-up album was titled 'The Thrill Of It All' and featured hit singles 'Too Good At Goodbyes' and 'One Last Song'.

Sam added: “I felt a deep and heavy pressure that I didn't want to disappoint my fans, my record label, my family. But most importantly myself.

"As each day went on, my suits felt more like straitjackets and my head started to feel more and more like a prison."

In September, Sam revealed they were changing pronouns to ‘they/them’ and said doing so has made them ‘more confident and happy’.

