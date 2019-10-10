Sam Smith Wins Person Of The Year At The Attitude Awards, Weeks After Changing Pronouns To 'They'

Sam Smith was honoured with the Person of the Year at the Attitude Awards 2019!

Sam Smith is living their best life since coming out as non-binary and officially changing pronouns to ‘they’.

And on Wednesday night the ‘How Do You Sleep?’ singer accepted the gong for Person of The Year at the Attitude Awards.

Taking to the stage in a fabulous green, lace kimono suit, Sam thanked the crowd for ‘their kindness’ and opened up about how the past 12 months have ‘felt like a second coming out’.

The singer also explained they wanted to read a prepared speech from a piece of paper, after messing up his speech 'royally' at the Oscars.

Sam said: “The last year has been a wild ride of self realisation and has almost felt like a second coming out. And the reason I’ve been able to show all of my sides to the public and express myself in these ways is because I felt incredibly safe.

“I’m so lucky to not only have an incredible family and team around me but I also have access to talk and to speak help from the leaders and the trailblazers from our community. And certain people have put me under their wing and supported me.”

Sam then went on to name a few of those people and thank them for their love and guidance.

The singer ended the speech in epic fashion, saying: “Let’s live as loudly and queerly as humanly possible!”

