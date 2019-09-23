Piers Morgan Says Sam Smith Is To Blame As The Brit Awards Plan To Scrap Gender Categories

The Brits’ event organisers are planning on scrapping Best Male and Best Female categories.

The Brits are aiming to accommodate non-binary artists like Sam Smith by getting rid of Best Male and Best Female award categories in 2021.

According to an industry source, the awards will keep gender categories next year but they will be reviewed ahead of the 2021 ceremony.

But during Good Morning Britain on Monday 23 September, Piers Morgan said Sam Smith – who recently bought a £12 million London mansion – is “to blame” for the planned changes after the ‘How Do you Sleep’ singer revealed they are non-binary.

Piers Morgan has accused Sam Smith of being the reason the Brits are axing gender categories. Picture: Shutterstock / PA

Piers fumed on ITV: “I think it’s great that so much time on awards should be wrecked like this because one guy can’t decide if he’s male or female.”

After Susanna Reid questioned whether the decision is a direct result Sam Smith, he continued: “They want to accommodate non-binary performers like Sam Smith, which is what I said last week, which category will he now enter? He won’t have to, he’ll now enter the non-binary categories.”

The TV host added that the decision could impact female performers, as he believes men will scoop more of the awards.

“I’ll tell you what will happen, it’ll be like women’s sport decimating. Women will suffer eventually. I suspect what will happen is male performers will end up winning all of the awards than the women. The whole point of having the gender categories is to make it fair and equal, now we’re going the other way and that apparently is progress.”

Piers went on to brand the changes “nonsense”.

However, he then wished Sam “all respect” on their decision, adding: “If you want to do that, that’s on your dime. You do what the hell you like. Don’t change everything else for you.”

Piers’ comments come after an industry insider told the tabloids: “Bosses are listening to the changes happening in the industry. The categories will evolve in the coming years.

“The male and female categories will still be in place next February but changes are being planned for the following year. Organisers will be consulting labels and artists alike to work out what is best for the future of the Brits ceremony.”

Similarly, the Grammy Awards cut their gender categories in 2012.

