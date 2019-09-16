Sam Smith Splashes Out On £12million London Mansion

Sam Smith reportedly has a net worth of £24million. Picture: PA images

Sam Smith has splashed out on a £12million London mansion.

The five-bed, Grade II listed home is reportedly in an ‘ultra-exclusive’ district of North London.

Sam Smith Opens Up About "Starving Himself" And Struggles With His Body Image

The 27-year-old, who wants to be referred to as ‘they’ rather than ‘he’ or ‘she’, was named in the annual Sunday Times Rich List last year. They are estimated to have a net worth of £24million.

A source told a tabloid: “Sam is one of the biggest popstars in the country, and has been handsomely rewarded as a result.

“But they have also been very wise with their money, had sound financial advice and invested sensibly in bricks and mortar.

“The new property is absolutely stunning and boasts a very colourful history.”

Sam made headlines last week after announcing they was ‘changing pronouns’ on social media.

The singer wrote: "I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think.

"I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.

"P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain..."

