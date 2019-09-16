Sam Smith Splashes Out On £12million London Mansion

16 September 2019, 10:13

Sam Smith reportedly has a net worth of £24million.
Sam Smith reportedly has a net worth of £24million. Picture: PA images

Sam Smith has splashed out on a £12million London mansion.

Sam Smith has splurged a whopping £12million on a luxury new house.

The five-bed, Grade II listed home is reportedly in an ‘ultra-exclusive’ district of North London.

Sam Smith Opens Up About "Starving Himself" And Struggles With His Body Image

The 27-year-old, who wants to be referred to as ‘they’ rather than ‘he’ or ‘she’, was named in the annual Sunday Times Rich List last year. They are estimated to have a net worth of £24million.

A source told a tabloid: “Sam is one of the biggest popstars in the country, and has been handsomely rewarded as a result.

“But they have also been very wise with their money, had sound financial advice and invested sensibly in bricks and mortar.

“The new property is absolutely stunning and boasts a very colourful history.”

Sam made headlines last week after announcing they was ‘changing pronouns’ on social media.

The singer wrote: "I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think.

"I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.

"P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain..."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

Sam Smith News

See more Sam Smith News

Sam Smith came out as non-binary earlier this year.

Sam Smith Wants To Be Referred To As ‘They’ Instead Of ‘He’

Hot On Capital

Joe Keery is a hit among Stranger Things fans

How Old Is Joe Keery, Has Steve From Stranger Things Got A Girlfriend And Where's He From?

TV & Film

Stranger Things' Joe Keery has ditched his long locks

Stranger Things’ Joe Keery Got A Haircut And Steve Harrington Fans Are Truly Divided

TV & Film

Unbelievable is a limited series on Netflix

What Is A Netflix 'Limited Series' And What's Different About Them?

TV & Film

Amber said Ovie is like a 'brother'.

Love Island's Amber Gill Reveals Why She Wouldn’t Date Ovie Soko, Despite 'Weird' Pressure From Fans

TV & Film

Liam Payne feels comfortable stripping off.

Liam Payne Opens Up About His Naked Photoshoot That Went Viral

One Direction

Ariana Grande spotted out and about in the UK

Stunned Fans Bumped Into Ariana Grande Outside A Boots Near Birmingham

Ariana Grande