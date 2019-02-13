Sam Smith Opens Up About "Starving Himself" And Struggles With His Body Image

Sam Smith opened up about his body image in lengthy Instagram post. Picture: Getty (L); Instagram (R)

Sam Smith shared an emotional, lengthy Instagram post, about 'starving himself' before photoshoots, as he struggled with his own body image.

The 'Promises' singer took to Instagram to share his story about being uncomfortable with his own body, in the past.

Sam Smith wrote to his 11.4 million followers, saying "In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on,

"I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down," continued the Oscar-winning singer-songwriter.

However, Sam decided that it was about time that he "reclaim [his] body", sharing a topless photo of himself.

He said that he was going to stop trying to change his chest and hips, and "love unconditionally" his body.

Sam Smith also went on to thank Ryan Pfluger, an artist and photographer, for taking the photo. "I have never felt safer than I did with you," continued Sam.