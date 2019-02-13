Sam Smith Opens Up About "Starving Himself" And Struggles With His Body Image

On Air Now
13 February 2019, 07:14
Sam Smith shared an emotional, lengthy Instagram post, about 'starving himself' before photoshoots, as he struggled with his own body image.
The 'Promises' singer took to Instagram to share his story about being uncomfortable with his own body, in the past.
Sam Smith wrote to his 11.4 million followers, saying "In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on,
"I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down," continued the Oscar-winning singer-songwriter.
However, Sam decided that it was about time that he "reclaim [his] body", sharing a topless photo of himself.
In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down. Yesterday I decided to fight the fuck back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally. Some may take this as narcissistic and showing off but if you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I have experienced as a kid you wouldn’t think those things. Thank you for helping me celebrate my body AS IT IS @ryanpfluger I have never felt safer than I did with you. I’ll always be at war with this bloody mirror but this shoot and this day was a step in the right fucking direction 👅🤘🏼🍑
He said that he was going to stop trying to change his chest and hips, and "love unconditionally" his body.
Sam Smith also went on to thank Ryan Pfluger, an artist and photographer, for taking the photo. "I have never felt safer than I did with you," continued Sam.