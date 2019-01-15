Sam Smith Undergoes Surgery To Remove A Stye From His Eye

15 January 2019, 11:11

Sam Smith had an operation to remove a stye from his left eye
Sam Smith had an operation to remove a stye from his left eye. Picture: Instagram

Sam Smith recently went to hospital to have a medical procedure which would remove a stye from his left eye.

Sam Smith joked about an operation he recently had, which involved the 'Too Good At Goodbyes' singer having a stye removed.

In a post which he captioned as "Stye with me", Sam can be seen wearing an eyepatch over his left eye.

The singer - who recently gave Dua Lipa advice on writing a theme tune for James Bond - shared the ordeal on his Instagram Story to his 11.1 million followers.

He started by sharing a photo of Quasimodo from Disney's The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, followed by a snap of his face with the infected eye, saying "I know you're probably sick of seeing my stye, but I don't care".

View this post on Instagram

Stye with me

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on

He later posted that he was scared of the operation, but was also "super hyped" to wear the pirate patch.

The operation lasted 15 minutes, and Sam Smith later shared a photo to his Instagram Story of him with his family.

