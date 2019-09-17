Little Mix Slam Piers Morgan On Stage At Opening Night Of LM5 Tour

Little Mix have had enough of Piers Morgan. Picture: PA images

Little Mix has thrown shade at Piers Morgan during the first night of their LM5 tour.

Little Mix kicked off their LM5 tour last night and took the opportunity to slam Piers Morgan during the ‘Wasabi’ interlude of their performance.

They played a clip of the journalist on stage, saying: “Little Mix, I think you need to make a public apology. If you’ve got balls, come on this programme and say it to my face.”

Jesy Nelson then sang: “Say it to my face,” before the girl band proceeded to perform the rest of ‘Wasabi’.

The girls, who performed their opening night in Madrid, have had an ongoing feud with the Good Morning Britain presenter, which started when he threw shade at the X Factor winners last year.

During a debate on the ITV show, he said the girl band were using a naked photo shoot for attention and accused them of ‘using sex to sell records.’

The image, which was encouraging fans to ignore negative comments on social media, had been part of a campaign for their song, ‘Strip’.

Piers said: “Here's a great idea, girls - if you want to really empower yourselves, get naked and put the word slut all over your body."

He then took to social media to accuse them of copying the naked photoshoot from another girl group, Dixie Chicks.

An online spat then escalated between the journalist and Ariana Grande, after she came to the girls’ defence, saying: “I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified.

“It’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next.

"Also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do.

Ariana Grande supports Little Mix. Picture: Twitter

“I think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it."

Ari then tweeted the LM5 singers, saying: “Keep fighting the fight divas @LittleMix your sisters have your back.”

They responded: “Thank you, what we do with our bodies is our choice and we felt liberated owning the negative words thrown at us as women. We’ll never stop talking/writing music about issues that affect so many women around the world. We have a voice to use it! We love you Ari.”

We agree, girls!

