Little Mix Respond To Ariana Grande's Defence From Piers Morgan's Criticism

Ariana Grande leapt to the defence of the Little Mix ladies after Piers Morgan's public criticism of their 'Strip' photo and the Little Mix ladies thanked Ariana in the sweetest way.

Little Mix definitely know they have a friend in Ariana Grande after she leapt to the band's defence after Piers Morgan's public criticism of the girls after their 'Strip' cover art featured the girls without clothes on, covered in the negative and abusive words they've been called throughout their pop star careers.

Ariana Grande Destroys Piers Morgan While Defending Little Mix In Twitter Rant

The girls, who are good friends with the 'thank u, next' singer after they supported Ari's 2017 'Dangerous Woman tour', replied to Ariana's rant at the Good Morning Britain host, thanking her for supporting them for 'doing what they want with their bodies' and letting the star know they love her.

thank you ♥️ what we do with our bodies is our choice and we felt liberated owning the negative words thrown at us as women. We’ll never stop talking/writing music about issues that affect so many women around the world. We have a voice to use it! we love you Ari 🖤 the girls x — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 21, 2018

keep fighting the fight divas @LittleMix 🖤 your sisters have your back — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

After Piers launched a scathing critique of the girls on the breakfast show, accusing them of 'using sex to sell records' and copying the Dixie Chicks' 'Entertainment Weekly' cover and later went in on a picture of Jesy, saying:

"She’s wearing men’s underpants, she’s heavily tattooed, it’s... [grim]. How can anybody look at that and think it’s classy?”

Fans rushed to praise the breathin' singer for using her platform to call out the controversial TV host and to defend women using their 'talent and sexuality' however they choose to.

also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

