Little Mix Respond To Ariana Grande's Defence From Piers Morgan's Criticism

22 November 2018, 11:07

Ariana Grande leapt to the defence of the Little Mix ladies after Piers Morgan's public criticism of their 'Strip' photo and the Little Mix ladies thanked Ariana in the sweetest way.

Little Mix definitely know they have a friend in Ariana Grande after she leapt to the band's defence after Piers Morgan's public criticism of the girls after their 'Strip' cover art featured the girls without clothes on, covered in the negative and abusive words they've been called throughout their pop star careers.

Ariana Grande Destroys Piers Morgan While Defending Little Mix In Twitter Rant

The girls, who are good friends with the 'thank u, next' singer after they supported Ari's 2017 'Dangerous Woman tour', replied to Ariana's rant at the Good Morning Britain host, thanking her for supporting them for 'doing what they want with their bodies' and letting the star know they love her.

After Piers launched a scathing critique of the girls on the breakfast show, accusing them of 'using sex to sell records' and copying the Dixie Chicks' 'Entertainment Weekly' cover and later went in on a picture of Jesy, saying:

"She’s wearing men’s underpants, she’s heavily tattooed, it’s... [grim]. How can anybody look at that and think it’s classy?”

Fans rushed to praise the breathin' singer for using her platform to call out the controversial TV host and to defend women using their 'talent and sexuality' however they choose to.

