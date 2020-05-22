Demi Lovato Shares Loved-Up Selfie With Boyfriend Max Ehrich In PDA Instagram Post

Demi Lovato has been cosying up to her new man Max Ehrich after posting some adorable photos on Instagram.

Demi Lovato has packed on the PDA with her actor beau Max Ehrich.

The ‘Anyone’ hitmaker shared a handful of snaps with the lovebirds kissing and shared them on her Instagram story.

The couple, who recently confirmed their relationship when she crashed Max’s Instagram live, posed for the pictures where Demi is looking happier than ever!

It seems they’re making the most of their quality time together after deciding to quarantine together during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old former Disney star even went on to share an adorable snap of her and her boyfriend holding their dogs in a seriously cute family photo!

A source had previously revealed to Us Weekly that they have been planning their future together.

They said: "Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal. They think they make a great couple.”

The pair even made a heartwarming video dancing together for her friends' Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's new charity bop 'Stuck With U', where she captioned the video telling fans she was 'really REALLY happy'!

Demi and The Young and the Restless star Max started seeing each other in March this year.

People may recognise the 28-year-old soap star from his appearance in High School Musical 3: Senior Year, where he was a principal dancer.

Max also appeared in a few episodes of Ugly Betty and iCarly when he was younger.

