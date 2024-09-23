Demi Lovato fans horrified over her gruelling schedule as child actor

Demi Lovato has opened up about her gruelling schedule as a child actor. Picture: Alamy

Demi Lovato’s schedule as a child actor has left fans shocked over the gruelling work hours.

Demi Lovato’s new documentary, Child Star, has given fans an honest insight into the demanding work lives of child actors who grew up in the spotlight.

As a youngster, Demi starred in a number of Disney Channel TV shows and movies including Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2, Princess Protection Program and Sonny with a Chance.

As part of her documentary she spoke to other actors who grew up on-screen as they discussed their gruelling work schedules, and a clip of Demi recalling their schedule is going viral online.

In the clip, Demi says: “It started out [with] me booking Camp Rock, filming Camp Rock, and then going back to LA, filming a season of my TV show — actually, no, I filmed Camp Rock, then I worked on my album.”

Demi Lovato rose to fame on the Disney Channel. Picture: Getty

“I wrote it, recorded it within about a month. And then I went on tour. After tour, I filmed a season of my TV show Sonny with a Chance. Then I filmed Princess Protection Program. After Princess Protection Program, I started making another album. Then I toured. Then I filmed Camp Rock 2. I worked on another album, another season of my TV show,” she says.

Demi goes on: “It was back-to-back-to-back-to-back. Nobody really knew how to stop the machine. The train just kept moving. Like, there were never any pauses."

It then features a clip of Demi as a teenager, saying she’d been ‘touring every day since June 1st’, asking: “Is it the 5th of September? It could be the 5th of September today. I don’t know.”

After the clip picked up traction on social media, fans had a lot to say about the gruelling schedule for the young star.

Demi Lovato starred in Camp Rock 1 and 2. Picture: Alamy

One person replied: ”I hope people really grasp how insane this is, because most adults wouldn’t even be able to keep up with this back to back schedule of creating and performing… plus she was an actual child who was still learning and developing mentally at that time. crazy.”

Someone else added: “And then all the photo shoots, interviews, red carpets, music video shoots, meetings, everything in between.”

Fans also pointed out how equally demanding the likes of Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus’ schedules would have been at the same time.

Miley opened up on her packed schedule while promoting her single ‘Used To Be Young’, beginning the day at 5.30am with hair and makeup, before back to back interviews and meetings all while filming for Hannah Montana.

While Miley doesn’t star in Demi’s documentary, she did speak to other former child actors Drew Barrymore, Christina Ricci and JoJo Siwa, among others.

