15 August 2024, 16:24

JoJo Siwa Says Nickelodeon "Blackballed" Her When She Came Out As A Lesbian. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Rachel Murray/KCA2015/WireImage
By Sam Prance

Nickelodeon has since claimed that they "valued and supported" JoJo Siwa throughout her partnership with them.

JoJo Siwa has opened up about her relationship with Nickelodeon and said that they "blackballed" her when she came out.

Fans of JoJo Siwa will already know that she has a long and complicated history with Nickelodeon. After first rising to fame on Dance Moms, JoJo signed to Nickelodeon and worked on multiple projects with the network including her own feature length film The J Team. However, she had several disputes with Nickelodeon including one over her 2021 tour setlist.

Now, JoJo has claimed that Nickelodeon had a very negative reaction to her coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

JoJo Siwa slams Nickelodeon for not inviting her to the Kids Choice Awards

Appearing in Demi Lovato's new documentary Child Star, JoJo speaks frankly about how Nickelodeon treated her after she came out on social media in 2021. According to The Hollywood Reporter, JoJo said that her relationship with the brand completely changed in the wake of her coming out video. She said: "I basically got blackballed from the company."

JoJo then alleges that the president of Nickelodeon called her directly. JoJo says that he asked her: "What are we going to tell the kids?" and she replied: "That I’m happy?" He then allegedly told JoJo: "Well, you need to have a call with every retailer [that sells JoJo Siwa merch] and tell them that you’re not going crazy."

JoJo says she then had to speak to Target, Walmart and Claire’s about it.

JoJo Siwa performs at 2024 Chicago Pride Fest
JoJo Siwa performs at 2024 Chicago Pride Fest. Picture: Getty

Nickelodeon have since denied JoJo's new claims. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson said: "We are unaware of the incident JoJo is referencing and she was certainly not blackballed by Nickelodeon."

They added: "We have valued and supported JoJo throughout our incredibly successful partnership, which included a JoJo-themed Pride collection at a major national retailer, among our many collaborations together. We continue to cheer her on and wish her nothing but the best."

Child Star debuts on Hulu on September 17th.

