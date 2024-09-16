Selena Gomez's 2024 Emmys Outfit Included A Diamond Ring On *That* Finger

16 September 2024, 10:47 | Updated: 16 September 2024, 10:57

Selena Gomez sparks engagement rumours... again?
Selena Gomez sparks engagement rumours... again? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just spark engagement rumours... again?

Alongside her Only Murders In The Building co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez expertly hosted the 2024 Emmy Awards.

She also graced the red carpet in a gorgeous floor length Ralph Lauren gown with a halter neckline adorned with silver embellishments - but humour and good looks aside, something else about Selena's Emmys appearance caught people's eyes.

The 'Love On' singer was donning a diamond band on her wedding ring finger which has caused more speculation about her and Benny Blanco possibly being engaged.

Selena Gomez arrives for the 76th Emmy Awards
Selena Gomez arrives for the 76th Emmy Awards. Picture: Getty

In December of last year, just hours after revealing her and Benny's relationship to the world, Selena sparked engagement rumours.

The Wizards Beyond Waverly Place actress shared a photo on Instagram Stories of a ring on her wedding finger, with a diamond-encrusted ‘B’ – for ‘Benny’ – above a square diamond.

Then in August 2024 she posted a mirror selfie with a heart emoji placed directly over her left ring finger, as if she was concealing something.

Nearly a year on from announcing her boyfriend, as she stunned at the Emmys the diamond band on her ring finger has been the centre of chatter about her relationship with Benny.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez at the Emmys 2024
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez at the Emmys 2024. Picture: Instagram

Selena Gomez attends the Emmys

However a circle of her fans have been insisting that it is purely an outfit ring. They've been pretty vocal about it online where they've said things like, "No, it’s just an outfit ring, stop spreading fake rumours".

Earlier in September Selena spoke out about the engagement rumours, telling Vanity Fair that she and Benny aren't in a rush to get engaged.

She said: "We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules, I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez speak onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez speak onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. Picture: Getty

Music producer and songwriter Benny was at the Emmys in full support of his girlfriend as they were pictured with him planting a kiss on her cheek.

After the event Selena took to her Instagram to say: "Thank you so much to the Emmy’s for our recognition! We are so grateful @hulu @onlymurdershulu @ralphlauren."

Surprisingly, Only Murders In Bulding didn't take home any trophies at the Primetime Emmys, but it did win three awards during the non-televised Creative Arts Emmys last week.

