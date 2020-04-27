Exclusive

WATCH: Demi Lovato Introduced "Very Important" Boyfriend To Sam Smith

The 'Cool for the Summer' singer spoke about how important Max Ehrich was to her, after she introduced him to her 'I'm Ready' collaborator, Sam Smith.

Demi Lovato and Sam Smith have been sharing a lot of love for each other, recently, with Sam praising her as honest and beautiful.

Now, Demi's joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to say just how much Sam meant to her, after she introduced her boyfriend to them.

> Demi Lovato Jokes About Past During Sonny with a Chance Reunion

Demi Lovato introduced boyfriend to Sam Smith. Picture: Getty

Sian Welby asked the 'Confident' singer if Sam Smith gave Demi's partner, Max Ehrich, the seal of approval after they met him, to which Demi jokingly replied "You're trying to get the tea!

"Anybody that meets Sam would be somebody that would be very important to me," said the Camp Rock star. "I wouldn't introduce just anybody to Sam."

The pair seemingly went official after actor, Mac Ehrich, was hosting his own Instagram Live, only for Demi to accidentally crash it.

A source close to the pair have said "Demi and Max have been seeing each other for a few weeks now. They have been quarantining together at Demi's house and it's going really well."

Continuing, the source claimed Max was a good influence on Demi Lovato, as he's "into music and health, and he doesn't like to party".

> Roman Kemp's Catching Up With The Biggest Stars Over On Our App

Demi Lovato teamed up with Sam Smith on 'I'm Ready', which they released on 16 April, after Sam admitted they grew up listening to Demi's music.