Demi Lovato Jokes About Time In Rehab During 'Sonny With A Chance' Reunion

Demi Lovato jokes about time in rehab during Sonny with a Chance reunion. Picture: Getty Images

Demi Lovato joined the cast of 'Sonny With A Chance' for a one-off reunion and opened up about her struggles on the show.

Demi Lovato got pretty real about her time on Sonny With a Chance as she joined the cast for one-off reunion.

The 27-year-old singer was on a virtual call with her fellow Sonny with a Chance and So Random! co-stars on Saturday.

> Demi Lovato Is Encouraging Those Struggling With Their Mental Health During The Coronavirus Pandemic To Seek Help

When Allisyn Arm innocently asked the group what everyone had been up to since the end of the show, Demi was quick to jokingly reply "Rehab! Several times!" which caused the rest of the group to break out in laughter.

Demi then explained that her co-star Tiffany Thornton was a huge inspiration to her when she first went for treatment.

Disney's "Sonny With a Chance" - Gallery. Picture: Getty

"When I went away to treatment for the first time, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it because you dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV," Demi admitted to Tiffany, who played Tawni Hart on the show.

"I looked at that as 'I wish I had that so bad.' Yes, I probably was happier in my head with whatever I looked like at the time. But I'm so much happier now with the mentality that you have.

"I look back now and I'm like, Man, it's a shame that we wasted any energy on what we wore on set."

Demi revealed that she would spend hours in wardrobe on set but during her recent guest appearance in Will & Grace it only took her ten minutes as she's not as caught up in the way she looks.

Demi Lovato pokes fun at herself during the virtual reunion of ‘Sonny With A Chance.’



“What have all of you been up to since the show ended?”

“Rehab, several times.”pic.twitter.com/BiGbzyUj8G — Pop Alerts (@PopAIertNews) April 25, 2020

The American singer and actress confessed that she felt overworked at the time and was struggling with an eating disorder.

"I had an eating disorder and I was underweight and freezing!" Demi replied, after being asked reminded by Tiffany that her dressing room was a cool "98 degrees everyday."

Allisyn Ashley Arm, Brandon Mychal Smith, Doug Brochu, Matthew Scott Montgomery, Audrey Whitby, Shayne Topp and Damien Haas all participated along with Demi and Tiffany in the group call.

The show ran on Disney Channel from 2009 until 2011 when Demi decided to leave after the its second season. The rest of the cast, along with some new additions, went on to star in a spin-off series So Random!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Demi Lovato News