Demi Lovato Is Encouraging Those Struggling With Their Mental Health During The Coronavirus Pandemic To Seek Help

Demi has always been vocal about her personal struggles with mental health. Picture: instagram

Demi Lovato is encouraging her followers to seek help if they're struggling with their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Demi Lovato has launched a fund to support those struggling with their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'I'm Ready' singer explained in an Instagram post that many organisations are dealing with an increased demand in crisis counselling right now, due to 'the uncertainty of these times'.

She also took the opportunity to remind her followers they 'are not alone' and that 'help is fast, free and available'.

Her post read in full: "So many have been left alone with their thoughts, their anxieties, their abusers – and are struggling with the uncertainty of these times. That is why I am helping to launch #TheMentalHealthFund to support organizations who are meeting the increased demand in crisis counseling due to COVID-19.

“You are not alone. Help is fast, free and available 24/7.

“US: Text SHARE to 741741, UK: Text Shout to 85258, Canada: Text CONNECT to 686868, Ireland: Text SPUNOUT to 086 1800 280

“You can also make a donation to bring free crisis counselling to those impacted.”

Demi has always been an advocate for mental health.

In 2018, she even provided her fans with free therapy sessions on her Tell Me You Love Me tour.

She’s also been very open about her personal battles with depression, substance abuse and bipolar disorder, over the years and recently spoke to Harper's Bazaar about how she 'finally' feels 'free'.

She told the publication: “My life motto was ‘powering through it'.

“But when you power through your life all day, every day for 10 years, you’re ignoring all that pain or you’re just trying not to self-destruct... It’s not really living.

“I’m feeling it out as things go. But I finally feel free.”

