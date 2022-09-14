Demi Lovato Reveals Their Current Tour Will Be Their Last

14 September 2022, 15:24

Demi Lovato may not continue touring
Demi Lovato may not continue touring. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Demi Lovato has thrown their future tours into question as they share a slew of posts to Instagram after nearly cancelling a concert.

Demi Lovato has announced that their current tour in support of 'Holy Fvck' is likely to be their last.

The 30-year-old musician shared a slew of since-deleted Instagram Stories that they are unwell and considering putting an end to their life on the road.

Demi Lovato Reveals Regrets Over Making Several Documentaries

Demi – who has recently changed their pronouns to they/them/she/her – posted a picture of a hotel bedroom with the caption: "I’m so f*****g sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore."

"This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys," they continued.

Demi Lovato lost their voice during the lastes Holy Fvck concert
Demi Lovato lost their voice during the lastes Holy Fvck concert. Picture: Getty

Lovato, who is currently wrapping up the South American leg of the tour in Santiago, Chile, posted in a now-deleted Instagram story that her next tour will be their last.

The '29' singer is currently on the South American leg of their which marks the release of Demi's eighth studio album – the record explores a shift toward punk and rock.

The former Disney star gave their 138 million followers an update later in the day, revealing that she was going to push forward with her planned concert.

"Gonna power thru it for you guys," they wrote on Instagram,"I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!”

Demi Lovato thanked fans on Instagram
Demi Lovato thanked fans on Instagram. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram
Demi continued with the concert
Demi continued with the concert. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

The musician then posted a backstage snap with the caption: “I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight.”

Despite losing their singing voice, Demi seemed to have a successful show and thanked fans for their help getting through the challenging night.

They posted another story, writing: "You guys really pulled thru tonight [sic].

"Thank you sooo f*****g much – I love you more than you know," Lovato continued.

25 dates remain of the Holy Fvck Tour, however, these dates remain in question following Demi's slew of social media posts.

