30 August 2022, 17:12

Picture: Getty/IMDB

By Savannah Roberts

Demi Lovato has revealed that they won't be making any more documentaries after revealing regret over previous three.

Demi Lovato has spoken candidly about the regret she has over the documentaries she has released throughout her career.

The pop sensation – who uses she/they pronouns – revealed in an interview that they wished they had "waited" before filming biopics that explored her struggles with addiction.

Demi Lovato Talks About Age-Gap Relationships In TikTok Hit '29'

Demi told the Alternative Press: "Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too. And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos.”

Picture: Getty

The 'HOLY FVCK' musician has previously released three documentaries, all of which detail her experiences with drugs, alcohol and fame.

The former Disney darling released Demi Lovato: Stay Strong in 2012, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated in 2017 and Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil in 2021.

She told the publication: "I wish I would have waited until I had my s*** figured out more because now it’s cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else."

Picture: Getty

Their most recent biopic film delved into the star's close brush with death after a drug overdose in 2018.

“My story’s not done," the singer teased before revealing that they may work on other tell-all projects in future, just no more documentaries.

"So I want to be able to say by the time I’ve written a book, ‘OK, this is me grown up'", she said.

Demi spoke about her new era, commenting on her recently released eighth studio album: "I’m in a new chapter of my life, and I want my music to reflect that."

'HOLY FVCK' has already made waves since it dropped on August 19, with its highly-talked about single '29' going viral on TikTok.

