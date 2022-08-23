Demi Lovato Talks About Age-Gap Relationships In TikTok Hit '29'

23 August 2022, 16:59

Demi Lovato created TikTik trend with '29'
Demi Lovato created TikTik trend with '29'. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Demi Lovato's latest single has gotten TikTok users talking as rimours whirr that '29' is about the age-gap between her an ex boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's unlikely that you've been able to scroll through TikTok in recent weeks without coming across an explosive new song from Demi Lovato's album 'Holy Fvck'.

Demi's highly-anticipated eighth studio record dropped on August 19, with its third single '29' sparking conversations online about age-gap relationships.

Everyone's Calling This Viral TikTok Song 'The New Drivers License'

The pop-punk tune has becoming a trending sound on TikTok, with many users commenting on the pop star's previous relationships as well as drawing from their own experiences.

It's widely assumed that Demi is alluding to her relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama with the confessional song, who she began dating when she was just a teenager.

Demi Lovato has sparked conversation with '29'
Demi Lovato has sparked conversation with '29'. Picture: Getty
Demi Lovato and Wilmer Wilmer Valderrama began dating in 2010
Demi Lovato and Wilmer Wilmer Valderrama began dating in 2010. Picture: Alamy

The former Disney darling's chorus to '29' has gotten a lot of airtime on the video sharing platform, causing fans to look at Demi's dating history through a new lens.

The lyrics read: "Finally twenty-nine / Funny, just like you were at the time / Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine? / Seventeen, twenty-nine."

Demi and Wilmer dated from 2010 to 2016, the pair's relationship became public when the pop star became 18, which is the age of consent for where she was living at the time. There is a 12-year age gap between the pair.

The musician spoke about the track's poignant subject matter with Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview earlier this month, revealing that she was nervous to release the diss track.

The now 30-year-old star said: "I would be lying if I said I didn’t have a ton of anxiety about putting out this song. I just said, 'I have to go for this. I have to own my truth'."

Demi let the music speak for itself as she carefully addressed the sensitive topic, saying: "I’m very careful with the way that I answer these questions because I feel like the song says it all."

'29' has taken on a life of its own on TikTok, with fans using the anthem as a means to shine a light on inappropriate relationships in their own lives and in the media.

In a video reaction that's racked up a whopping 11 million views, a fan wrote: "Demi is coming for him."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Rihanna is dropping a new makeup line incorporating ketchup

Rihanna Confuses Fans With New Fenty Beauty Ketchup Line

The actor who plays Hardin Scott dished on why he hasn't read the After books

Why Hero Fiennes Tiffin Didn’t Read The After Books Before Taking On Hardin Role

Louis Tomlinson has met his nephew

Lottie Tomlinson's Brother Louis Meets His Baby Nephew

Tom Parker's documentary is shortlisted for an NTA

The Wanted's Tom Parker Is Up For A Posthumous Award

Luca claims Love Island producers stopped him from getting to know Gemma early on

Luca Bish Claims Love Island Producers Held Him Back From Pursuing Gemma Owen At The Start

Everything you need to know about who will be the new Love Island host

Who Will Be The New Love Island Host? All The Presenter Favourites As Laura Whitmore Quits

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star