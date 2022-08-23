Demi Lovato Talks About Age-Gap Relationships In TikTok Hit '29'

Demi Lovato created TikTik trend with '29'. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Demi Lovato's latest single has gotten TikTok users talking as rimours whirr that '29' is about the age-gap between her an ex boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

It's unlikely that you've been able to scroll through TikTok in recent weeks without coming across an explosive new song from Demi Lovato's album 'Holy Fvck'.

Demi's highly-anticipated eighth studio record dropped on August 19, with its third single '29' sparking conversations online about age-gap relationships.

The pop-punk tune has becoming a trending sound on TikTok, with many users commenting on the pop star's previous relationships as well as drawing from their own experiences.

It's widely assumed that Demi is alluding to her relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama with the confessional song, who she began dating when she was just a teenager.

Demi Lovato has sparked conversation with '29'. Picture: Getty

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Wilmer Valderrama began dating in 2010. Picture: Alamy

The former Disney darling's chorus to '29' has gotten a lot of airtime on the video sharing platform, causing fans to look at Demi's dating history through a new lens.

The lyrics read: "Finally twenty-nine / Funny, just like you were at the time / Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine? / Seventeen, twenty-nine."

Demi and Wilmer dated from 2010 to 2016, the pair's relationship became public when the pop star became 18, which is the age of consent for where she was living at the time. There is a 12-year age gap between the pair.

The musician spoke about the track's poignant subject matter with Zane Lowe in an Apple Music interview earlier this month, revealing that she was nervous to release the diss track.

The now 30-year-old star said: "I would be lying if I said I didn’t have a ton of anxiety about putting out this song. I just said, 'I have to go for this. I have to own my truth'."

Demi let the music speak for itself as she carefully addressed the sensitive topic, saying: "I’m very careful with the way that I answer these questions because I feel like the song says it all."

'29' has taken on a life of its own on TikTok, with fans using the anthem as a means to shine a light on inappropriate relationships in their own lives and in the media.

In a video reaction that's racked up a whopping 11 million views, a fan wrote: "Demi is coming for him."

