Exclusive

Sam Smith Praises "Honest & Beautiful" Demi Lovato As They Release New Song 'I'm Ready'

Sam Smith has laid praise on collaborator Demi Lovato as the pair release their new single 'I'm Ready'.

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato have finally released their hotly-anticipated collaboration 'I'm Ready'.

'I'm Ready' is the first time Sam and Demi have worked together and is a powerful track about feeling ready to be loved.

> Demi Lovato Says She's "Not Friends" With Selena Gomez

Sam joined Capital Breakfast with Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield this morning (in for Roman Kemp) to talk about the song following its release and the 'How Do You Sleep?' singer was full of praise for their friend Demi.

"I've been a fan of Demi since I was a kid, we're the same age," Sam confessed, "The way she navigates her way through life as a popstar and as a singer is something that's really inspiring to me."

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato in 'I'm Ready' music video. Picture: Sam Smith/Demi Lovato

"She's such an honest beautiful person, it's been an honour to make this [song]."

Sam revealed that they wrote the song with Demi back in January in LA and shot the music video soon after.

"The Olympics is cancelled so it's the queer Olympics," Sam joked about the video. The 27-year-old star did reveal there was a tense moment on set as their "earring got ripped out" whilst filming some of the video's Olympic wrestling scenes.

Sam is currently isolating in the UK at their home with their sister and is set to perform in Lady Gaga's One World: Together At Home concert for Global Citizen this weekend.

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Liam Payne are among the names appearing at the virtual event, however Sam revealed they won't be performing the new single 'I'm Ready' but a special performance of a different track.

"It's a separate song with some..." Sam teased before stopping themselves so they didn't give too much away ahead of the event, "It's an old school beautiful song."

> Download Our App For The Latest Sam & Demi News