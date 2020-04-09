Lady Gaga’s Coronavirus Benefit Concert One World: Together At Home – When Is It And How Can I Watch It?

Lady Gaga has organised a live broadcast event to aid the COVID-19 response fund. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga has organised One World: Together At Home, a concert starring the likes of Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Finneas.

One World: Together At Home, put together by Lady Gaga, will be a one-off special broadcast event featuring a whole host of performers and stars to “celebrate the global community and the power of human spirit.”

Gaga helped raise over $35million (£28million) within the space of a week ahead of the show, contacting more than 68 corporate leaders to ask them to join her Corporate Kindness list of funds which will go toward essential PPE supplies aiding the coronavirus response.

Lady Gaga Apologises For Cutting Off Jimmy Fallon & Announces Line-Up For 'One World: Together at Home'

However, the unique concert is not a fundraiser and the pop sensation is urging fans all money will be raised before the event so that people around the world can sit back and enjoy the show “you all very much deserve."

When is One World: Together At Home?

One World: Together At Home has a star-studded line up. Picture: Lady Gaga/Twitter

One World: Together At Home will be broadcast live on Saturday 18 April across various networks in the USA, showing performances from Lady Gaga herself, as well as Billie Eilish, Elton John, Finneas, Lizzo, and Paul McCartney.

The show will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

In the UK, One World: Together At Home will air the following day, on 19 April.

How can I watch One World: Together At Home?

Lady Gaga will be part of the incredible line-up for One World: Together At Home. Picture: Getty

The BBC will be broadcasting the concert on Sunday 19 April, but specific times are yet to be confirmed.

Although we won’t be able to watch it live at the same time as the US, viewers can still catch the whole performance from Lady Gaga on iPlayer.

BBC’s programme be adapted for the UK audience, meaning it won’t air in the way it will be originally played out Stateside.

The BBC show will include highlights from the event, as well as exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews from key workers.

Performances not featured in the UK adapted version will be available on BBC iPlayer.

