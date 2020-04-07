One World Together: At Home – Lady Gaga Announces TV Concert Including Billie Eilish And Lizzo In Support Of The World Health Organisation

Lady Gaga announced a broadcast event called One World Together At Home. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga will be performing alongside the likes of Lizzo and Billie Eilish in an event to aid the coronavirus response fund.

Lady Gaga has partnered with Global Citizen to organise One World: Together at Home to support the World Health Organisation (WHO) in curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

In a broadcast event which will go live on 18 April, the ‘Stupid Love’ singer will herself be performing, as well as Billie Eilish, Elton John, Finneas, Burna Boy, J Balvin, Lizzo, John Legend, and a whole host of other stars.

Lady Gaga Apologises For Cutting Off Jimmy Fallon & Announces Line-Up For 'One World: Together at Home'

There will also be appearances from David Beckham, Kerry Washington, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Lady Gaga will be performing at the one-off broadcast event. Picture: Getty

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert will be hosting the show which is being branded a ‘historic event’.

Announcing the news, Lady Gaga said she helped raise $35million (£28million) for Global Citizen over the past several weeks to raise money for the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

She said: “It continues to blow my mind to watch the triumphant bravery of healthcare professionals and others working tirelessly to do their part.”

As well as helping provide financial aid toward curbing the pandemic, the pop sensation said: “Also crucial is the need to act locally as well by supporting local charities and initiatives so communities and the most vulnerable have the resources they need at this time.”

Gaga explained the aim of the unique event is to “celebrate and highlight the singular kind global community and celebrate the power of human spirit.”

Fundraising for the relief aid will continue up until the event, as the stars involved want the world to “sit back and enjoy the show you all very much deserve.”

The star is encouraging philanthropists and businesses to donate, so that the show itself can focus on entertainment and solidarity.

BBC One will be broadcasting the special event the following day on Sunday 19 April, in an adapted version featuring highlights from the event and exclusive performances from UK artists.

