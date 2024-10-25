Lady Gaga explains 'Disease' lyrics and dark meaning

Inside the lyrics of Lady Gaga's 'Disease'. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

We're unpacking the lyrics to Lady Gaga's song 'Disease'.

The wait is over, new Lady Gaga music has arrived!

Kicking off LG7's roll out is the release of 'Disease', a dark-dance pop hit reminding us of Gaga's glory days.

After cementing herself in the acting world, Gaga has returned with new music, first with the drop of 'Harlequin' which is an album to accompany the movie Joker: Folie à Deux which she starred as Lee Quinn in.

Now she is releasing her seventh studio album, which we have her fiancé Michael Polansky to thank for as he was the one who told her to release more pop music. While the album remains title-less and release date-less, we now know its leading track.

Here's a look inside the lyrics and meaning of Gaga's single 'Disease'.

Lady Gaga's seventh album is set to come out in February 2025. Picture: Getty

What is Lady Gaga's 'Disease' about?

Page Six have described 'Disease' as a "return to form" for Gaga following her jazzy record 'Harlequin'.

Their source said "it’s sonically reminiscent of her ‘Born This Way’ album, think dark dance-pop," referencing Gaga’s Grammy-nominated 2011 record.

'Born This Way' featured hits including its title track, 'The Edge of Glory', 'Marry the Night' and 'Bloody Mary'.

The song's music video has been also been described as "meticulously choreographed", similar to 2009’s 'Bad Romance' and 2011’s 'Judas'.

The US Sun previously reported that 'Disease' had been choreographed by Emmy-winner Parris Goebel, who worked on Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime show as well as Justin Bieber’s 2015 music videos for 'What Do You Mean?' and 'Sorry.'

Lady Gaga released 'Disease' on October 25th. Picture: Getty

Lady Gaga's 'Disease' lyrics in full:

I could play the doctor I can cure your disease

If you were a sinner I could make you believe

Lay you down like 1, 2, 3

Eyes roll back in ecstasy

I can smell your sickness I can cure ya

Cure your disease

We will add the lyrics in full once they are in the public domain.

