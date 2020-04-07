Lady Gaga Apologises For Cutting Off Jimmy Fallon & Announces Line-Up For 'One World: Together at Home'

7 April 2020, 11:28

Lady Gaga takes $10M pledge from Apple CEO Tim Cook in rescheduled Jimmy Fallon Facetime
Lady Gaga takes $10M pledge from Apple CEO Tim Cook in rescheduled Jimmy Fallon Facetime. Picture: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Lady Gaga has finally appeared on FaceTime with Jimmy Fallon after having to cut him off last week, announcing a huge line-up for One World: Home Together, and taking a huge donation from Apple's CEO.

Lady Gaga finally got round to that FaceTime she promised with Jimmy Fallon, apologising for cutting him off last week and being forced to reschedule the whole thing, with the chat show host calling her the 'busiest person.'

5 Things We Know About 'Chromatica': As Lady Gaga Releases Artwork

The 'Stupid Love' singer was due to make an announcement on The Tonight Show: Home Edition, but when he called her last week when she said: "I can’t Jimmy, I, er, I can’t talk right now. I’m really sorry, it’s just a really weird time."

However, true to her word, they rescheduled the chat and she was able to announce she was in charge of the musical line-up for Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation's One World: Together at Home, due to take place on April 18th.

Gaga said to Jimmy: "I'm so sorry. We weren't quite ready yet, and I really appreciate you being so nice about it, and thank you. I love you, I love your viewers, and everyone at home watching. I just wish everybody well."

Lady Gaga has been helping organise 'One World: Home Together'
Lady Gaga takes a $10M donation from Apple CEO Tim Cook. Picture: YouTube/ Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

In the interview, she pulled up Apple CEO Tim Cook on FaceTime, where he pledged $10M to fight COVID-19, and reeled off some enormous names set to perform at the digital concert, including Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Paul McCartney and Burna Boy to name a few!

Three of the US's biggest talk show hosts including Jimmy Fallon, Stephe Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel are all coming together to host the event which has so far raised $35M!

Gaga's new album will drop later this year.

