5 Things We Know About LG6: Lady Gaga’s New Album

Lady Gaga's new album is coming. Picture: instagram

Lady Gaga's new album is dropping in 2020! Here's everything we know about it so far...

Lady Gaga burst onto the scene with her debut 'The Fame' in 2008. The hit record peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 and went on to sell over 15 million copies worldwide.

Fast forward to 2020, and Mother Monster is gearing up to drop her sixth studio album. But what do we know about it so far? Does it have a title? Is there a tracklist? Let's take a look...

Lady Gaga Kisses Mystery Man On New Year’s Eve As She Parties In Las Vegas

What’s Lady Gaga’s new album title?

The official title of LG6 hasn’t been announced yet, but that doesn't mean fans haven't come up with plenty of theories.

One is that it's titled 'GAGA'. The singer recently showed off a tattoo on her arm which spelled out the word, so maybe she was dropping a hint?

Another is that it’s going to be named ‘Chromatica’, as the word appears in the artwork of the lead single.

What Is The Lead Single off the album?

’Stupid Love’ is the lead single and it will be released on Friday 28th February.

The song leaked back in January and Mother Monster begged fans to ‘stop’ sharing it and wait for it to be released like the good old days.

Is there A Track List?

Not yet! But we just know it’s going to be full of bangers.

Her previous albums, such as 'The Fame Monster' and 'Joanne', featured collaborations with the likes of Mark Ronson and Beyonce, so who knows who will pop up on LG6.

Speaking in an Instagram Live, Mark Ronson said: “I know that everybody who’s worked on it and has heard anything says it’ incredible and I don’t doubt it.

“All of her records are pretty f*****g iconic, she always does something unexpected.”

Is there a release date?

Gaga hasn’t announced a release date yet but we know it’s definitely coming this year.

In the summer, she tweeted the letter ‘F’ which sent her fans into a frenzy as they believe she was hinting it’s dropping in February!

What has Gaga said about the new album?

Gaga was pretty coy about her new project when asked about it during a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The talk show host said: “So you’re actively working on yourself all the time. When is the process of creating LG6 happening?”

“For years… not four years, but for years,” Gaga replied.

When asked if the album is definitely on its way, she said: “Uh-huh. Don’t worry, we’re having a self-care conversation, but I still am going to make music. Don’t worry!”

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip