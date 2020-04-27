Why Is Lady Gaga’s Album Called Chromatica?

Lady Gaga's new album 'Chromatica' will drop later this year. Picture: Instagram

Lady Gaga is gearing up to release her sixth studio album, ‘Chromatica’.

Originally, it was scheduled to drop in April, however, Mother Monster decided to postpone it as, she said, ‘it didn’t feel right’ to release it during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Although we don’t have a definite release date, we do have a track list, which confirms collaborations with Ariana Grande and Black Pink.

We also have the incredible artwork which gives us a glimpse into the direction Gaga is heading with her new era.

But why is the album called Chromatica?

A message on Lady Gaga’s official site reads ‘in Chromatica, no one thing is greater than another’. And that’s obviously the overriding theme of the album.

Gaga recently opened up about the title during an interview on Apple Music with Zane Lowe.

She said: “The symbol for Chromatica has a sine wave in it, which is the mathematical symbol for sound, and it’s from what all sound is made from, and, for me, sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about.

“It’s about healing and it’s about bravery as well and it’s really like, when we talk about love I think it’s so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone.”

We can’t wait for it to drop!

